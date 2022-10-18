Crown Castle Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETCrown Castle Inc. (CCI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.91 (+7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (+6.8% Y/Y).
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+19.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- CCI has negative EPS revisions and is overpriced when compared to other Real Estate stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from SA Quant rating system.
- Wall Street Analysts screens the stock with a Buy rating.
Comments