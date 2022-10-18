Crown Castle Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETCrown Castle Inc. (CCI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.91 (+7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (+6.8% Y/Y).
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+19.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • CCI has negative EPS revisions and is overpriced when compared to other Real Estate stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from SA Quant rating system.
  • Wall Street Analysts screens the stock with a Buy rating.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.