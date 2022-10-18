What's in store for Europe's largest tech company-ASML's Q3 earnings?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.41 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.29B (+1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.

Company is working through backlog of €33B that is expected to be stretched till 2024.

Contributor comments on the stock look like: 'ASML: Semiconductor Industry Bouncing Back'

More views: 'ASML has pulled back significantly from its August highs, as the market sent it falling close to its July lows.' 'Buy ASML While Nobody Wants To Own Semiconductor Stocks'

SA Authors rating of Buy, Wall Street analyst rating of Buy and Quant rating of Hold and highest factor grades to profitability and lowest to valuation.

Company guided Q3 net sales between €5.1B-5.4B vs. €5.24B in Q3 2021 and gross margin between 49% and 50% vs. 51.7% last year.

A look a Lam Research's FQ1 earnings preview.