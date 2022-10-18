Crude oil turns sharply lower as U.S. nears new Strategic Petroleum Reserve sale

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are trading higher Tuesday, with energy (XLE) the lone laggard as crude oil prices plunge following multiple reports that the U.S. is planning to sell more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve this week.

Stocks have surrendered some of their strong early gains, while oil and other commodities tumble as the 10-year Treasury yield bounces back above 4% and the dollar rises.

WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) for November delivery -3.7% to $82.29/bbl, and Brent crude (CO1:COM) for December -2.6% to $89.19/bbl.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (BNO), (UCO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU)

Among individual stocks, (APA) -1.4%, (COP) -0.9%.

Multiple reports say the Biden administration is planning to announce additional sales from the U.S. emergency oil stockpile as it seeks to counter market pressures created by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production targets.

The Biden administration is expected to announce in the coming days an additional release of ~14M barrels from the U.S. emergency oil stockpile as it seeks to counter market pressures created by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production targets.

The action would complete Biden's commitment announced in March to release 180M barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over a six-month period, but the U.S. has already drawn down SPR inventories to the lowest level since 1982.

Separately, oil ministers from Congo and Equatorial Guinea reiterated the OPEC+ defense of its production cuts, saying they were justified by the growing risk of a global recession.

The oil and gas industry is "likely heading for a long-term downfall," Nathan Aisenstadt writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.