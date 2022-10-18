Elevance Health Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 12:39 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Elevance Health (ELV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.15 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $39.08B (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ELV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments