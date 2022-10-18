Inpixon stock slides after pricing $15M securities offering

  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares fell 41% on Tuesday after the indoor intelligence company priced its offering of ~$15M of its shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase common stock.
  • The company entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to sell 2,564,102 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,846,153 shares of common stock.
  • The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and associated warrants will be $5.85 and the combined purchase price for the pre-funded warrants and associated warrants will be $5.849.
  • The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable at a nominal exercise price of $0.001 per share and may be exercised at any time until all of the pre-funded warrants are exercised in full.
  • The warrants will be immediately exercisable, will expire five years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $5.85 per share of common stock.
  • Offering is expected to close around October 20, 2022.

