PPG Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 12:41 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- PPG (PPG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.46B (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PPG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.
