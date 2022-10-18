American Woodmark to expand operations in Hamlet, North Carolina
Oct. 18, 2022 12:46 PM ETAmerican Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) will expand its operations in Hamlet, North Carolina creating 131 jobs in Richmond County, Governor Roy Cooper.
- American Woodmark’s expansion project in Hamlet will help the company meet growing demand, increasing the company’s finished goods production capacity for its east coast networks.
- "By expanding in the United States, we will strengthen our overall supply chain and allow for incremental capacity in both categories on the east coast, which is one of the largest repair/remodel and new construction markets.” said said Scott Culbreth, President and CEO of American Woodmark.
Comments