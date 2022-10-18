Stepan Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 12:52 PM ETStepan Company (SCL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (+1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $664.48M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
