Knight-Swift Transportation Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (+1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.89B (+15.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward.
