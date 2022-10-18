PotlatchDeltic stock gains over 6% as RBC upgrades, sees attractive entry point

Oct. 18, 2022 12:54 PM ETPotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) climbed 6.7% to a near five-week high after RBC Capital upgraded the stock to Outperform from Sector Perform, saying it offers an "attractive entry point".
  • The brokerage also raised its price target on PotlatchDeltic (PCH) to $55 from $50, implying 29% potential upside to its last close.
  • "We think PotlatchDeltic (PCH) is attractively valued against a backdrop of upcoming return of capital events (a probable special dividend and share repurchase activity) and continued strong valuations for timberlands in the U.S. South," analyst Paul Quinn wrote in a note to clients.
  • Quinn noted that the firm's special dividend will likely be "much lower" than the $4/share special dividend announced in Dec.
  • The analyst also highlighted PotlatchDeltic's (PCH) more diversified portfolio in the U.S. South. With the CatchMark deal closing, the firm's total timberland portfolio in the U.S. South crossed 1.5M acres.
  • RBC Capital's very bullish view on PotlatchDeltic (PCH) is in line with SA Quant's Strong Buy rating. Wall Street analysts on average rate the stock Buy (3 Strong Buy, 4 Hold).
  • Shares of PotlatchDeltic (PCH) have fallen ~23% YTD.

