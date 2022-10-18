Kaiser Aluminum Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
- Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.59 (-203.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $682.83M (-9.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KALU has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
