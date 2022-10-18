RLI Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETRLI Corp. (RLI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- RLI (NYSE:RLI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $431.92M (+59.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RLI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
