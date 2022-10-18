Cohen & Steers Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETCohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $139.54M (-9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
