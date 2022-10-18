The New Jersey Attorney General said a lawsuit was filed Tuesday against five major oil producers, alleging the companies "knowingly made false claims to deceive the public about the existence of climate change and the degree to which their fossil fuels products have been [exacerbating] anthropogenic global warming."

The lawsuit filed in New Jersey Superior Court names as defendants Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Shell (SHEL), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP (BP), ConocoPhillips (COP) and the American Petroleum Institute.

The complaint seeks to "hold the defendants accountable for systematically concealing and denying their knowledge that fossil fuel consumption could have a catastrophic impact on the climate."

