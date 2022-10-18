Alcoa (NYSE:AA) will report third quarter earnings on Oct. 19, after market close, in what is more likely to be watched for profitability of aluminium producer as surging material costs has apparently taken a toll on industry dynamics.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-91.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.97B (-4.5% Y/Y). Alcoa has exceeded earnings expectations in eight straight quarters, missing revenue estimate only once in that span.

Market will broadly be looking out for Alcoa's plan on money-losing operations and shipments outlook. Other key topic would include smelter capacity update, cash flows, commodities demand, and the aftermaths of rising energy prices on company's balance sheet.

The potential sanctions on aluminium imports from Russia tops the investors' watchlist as Alcoa (AA) gained as much as 8.5% last Thursday following a Bloomberg report that the Biden administration is considering a complete ban on Russian aluminium in response to its military escalation in Ukraine.

Aluminium- which is heavily used in consumer products, airlines, automobiles and other heavy machinery- has remained exempt from U.S. sanctions due in part to concerns that such a step could boost consumer prices. Russia is the world's second largest producer of aluminum, and Russian supplies traditionally account for ~10% of total U.S. aluminum imports.

Outlook: For FY 2022, Alcoa (AA) expects total Aluminum segment shipments of 2.5M-2.6M metric tons, unchanged from the prior forecast, and lowers guidance for Alumina segment shipments to 13.6M-13.8M tons, primarily due to lower shipments in H1. The company also cut guidance for bauxite shipments to 44M-45M dry metric tons, citing continuing disruptions in the Atlantic bauxite market and lower demand from refineries in H1.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.

China's covid-19 lockdowns, fears of demand-killing recession, raw material prices and, the most important, ban on U.S. imports of Russian aluminium are likely to decide which way the struggling prices of North American aluminium are headed.

Meanwhile, London aluminium prices (LMAHDS03:COM) is down 1% on Tuesday trading close to its lowest levels in the past one-year, clocking over 30% decline in that period.