Badger Meter Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 1:03 PM ETBadger Meter, Inc. (BMI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $137.78M (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BMI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
