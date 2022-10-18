Liberty Oilfield Services Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETLiberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+386.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+62.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LBRT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
