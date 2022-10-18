Landstar System Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETLandstar System, Inc. (LSTR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.76 (+7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.79B (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LSTR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments