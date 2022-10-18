Procter & Gamble Q1 earnings preview: Will inflation headwinds dampen new fiscal year?

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.

The consumer staple stock disappointed investors on its last earnings report card. For its fiscal Q4, Procter & Gamble declared non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 which missed estimates by two cents. However, $19.52B in revenue rose above expectations by $110M.

Procter & Gamble CEO Jon Moeller cited inflation headwinds and difficult environments in places like China, Russia and Ukraine.

The company also provided a soft forecast, issuing earnings guidance with a midpoint of $5.93 per share. That was below the $6.01 per share projected by Wall Street experts.

Analysts have also made downward revisions over the last 3 months. EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (-3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.37B (+0.1% Y/Y).

Evercore ISI expects Procter & Gamble’s earnings report on Wednesday will “set the tone” of the household and personal care products sector this earnings season. However, it sees a difficult setup for the sector with demand for popular categories amid the pandemic yet to normalize and supply-chain issues that have distorted comparisons to last year.

Goldman Sachs also recently downgraded Procter & Gamble (PG) to a Neutral rating from Buy as part of a cautious view on consumer staples in general. A favorable pricing environment in the U.S. is expected to benefit household product stocks like P&G, but currency exposure and a harsher environment in Europe is expected to offset.

Inflation pressures have weighed on Procter & Gamble’s (PG) shares YTD, along with other consumer staples companies including Unilever (UL), Colgate Palmolive (CL) and Church & Dwight (CHD).