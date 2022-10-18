Procter & Gamble Q1 earnings preview: Will inflation headwinds dampen new fiscal year?

Oct. 18, 2022 1:07 PM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Procter & Gamble Corporate Headquarters. P&G makes popular consumer brands such as Tide, Pampers and Gillette.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.

The consumer staple stock disappointed investors on its last earnings report card. For its fiscal Q4, Procter & Gamble declared non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 which missed estimates by two cents. However, $19.52B in revenue rose above expectations by $110M.

Procter & Gamble CEO Jon Moeller cited inflation headwinds and difficult environments in places like China, Russia and Ukraine.

The company also provided a soft forecast, issuing earnings guidance with a midpoint of $5.93 per share. That was below the $6.01 per share projected by Wall Street experts.

Analysts have also made downward revisions over the last 3 months. EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (-3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.37B (+0.1% Y/Y).

Evercore ISI expects Procter & Gamble’s earnings report on Wednesday will “set the tone” of the household and personal care products sector this earnings season. However, it sees a difficult setup for the sector with demand for popular categories amid the pandemic yet to normalize and supply-chain issues that have distorted comparisons to last year.

Goldman Sachs also recently downgraded Procter & Gamble (PG) to a Neutral rating from Buy as part of a cautious view on consumer staples in general. A favorable pricing environment in the U.S. is expected to benefit household product stocks like P&G, but currency exposure and a harsher environment in Europe is expected to offset.

Inflation pressures have weighed on Procter & Gamble’s (PG) shares YTD, along with other consumer staples companies including Unilever (UL), Colgate Palmolive (CL) and Church & Dwight (CHD).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.