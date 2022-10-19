The bullish path for stocks may be pushed out to next year, J.P. Morgan global market strategist Marko Kolanovic says.

Kolanovic, who has remained bullish through the stock selloff, is now trimming risk for his model portfolio, citing increasing chances of central banks making a hawkish policy mistake.

"Recent developments on these fronts - namely, the increasingly hawkish rhetoric from central banks, and escalation of the war in Ukraine - are likely to delay the economic and market recovery," Kolanovic wrote in a note.

"However, we stay with a pro risk stance overall as extremely weak investor positioning and sentiment should limit further downside (e.g., illustrated by the market’s strong recovery following the CPI print last Thursday) and an expected growth recovery in Asia should support the cycle," he added.

"With investors fleeing almost every asset class this year, the amount of cash sitting on the sidelines has reached a 10-year high according to our estimates, indicating a support for not only equities but also bonds going forward," Kolanovic said.

As a result, he is reducing his Overweight position in stocks and his Underweight position in bonds, but stays Overweight equities and commodities and Underweight bonds overall.

"Given the recent escalation in hawkish rhetoric, the likelihood of central banks committing a policy mistake with negative global consequences has increased, and this started showing in various cracks in FX and rates markets," Kolanovic wrote. "Even if a mistake is avoided, a delay will likely be introduced for the global market and economic recovery."

He and strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas still retain their Street-high S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) target of 4,800 for the end of the year, but say that while they "remain above consensus positive, our targets may not be realized until 2023."

That would be more in line with JPM CEO Jamie Dimon's recession prediction.

Among J.P. Morgan clients just surveyed, 70% expect the S&P to hit 3,250 before 4,000.

Among sectors, Kolanovic and team are Overweight Energy (XLE), Materials (XLB), Consumer Discretionary (XLY) and Financials (XLF).

They stay Neutral on Industrials (XLI), Technology (XLK), Communication Services (XLC) and Real Estate (XLRE). Defensive sectors Consumer Staples (XLP), Healthcare (XLV) and Utilities (XLU) are Underweight.

