Winnebago FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 1:15 PM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.71 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WGO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
