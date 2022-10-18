ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) fell ~13% after charge-offs led to the regional bank missing its Q3 EPS consensus

SFBS Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.17, misses by $0.06, and revenue of $135.36M (+29.7% Y/Y), beats by $2.85M.

The $1.17 EPS was a 22% Y/Y increase and a 3% Q/Q raise. Here is a look at the bank's earnings surprises in the last 12 quarters:

Preliminary settlement of litigation and write-down of a private investment during the quarter resulted in charges of $2.4M, net of income taxes, or $0.05 per diluted share.

"We were proactive in addressing the issue and the remaining exposure we do have to the borrower is less than $500,000 and is fully impaired," Chief Credit Officer Henry Abbott said during the company's Q3 earnings call.

Net interest income stood at $126.4M, compared to $96.3M a year ago and $116.4M in Q2.

Q3 net interest margin was 3.64%, up from 2.85% Y/Y and 3.26% Q/Q.

Non-interest income increased 11.4% Y/Y to $8.9M.

Return on average common stockholders' equity was 20.49%, up on a yearly basis from 18.93% and down from 20.93% in the previous quarter.

Loan loss provisions increased by $9.6M in the quarter, considering the increase related to the national forecast increase from a range of 3.9% to 4.3% at Jun. 30 to a range of 4.4% to 5.8% at Sep. 30.