ServisFirst Bancshares falls as charge-offs lead to Q3 EPS miss

Oct. 18, 2022 1:20 PM ETSFBSBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Business and Finance, Looking Up at High Rise Office Buildings in the Financial District of a Modern Metropolis

R.M. Nunes

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) fell ~13% after charge-offs led to the regional bank missing its Q3 EPS consensus

SFBS Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.17, misses by $0.06, and revenue of $135.36M (+29.7% Y/Y), beats by $2.85M.

The $1.17 EPS was a 22% Y/Y increase and a 3% Q/Q raise. Here is a look at the bank's earnings surprises in the last 12 quarters:

Preliminary settlement of litigation and write-down of a private investment during the quarter resulted in charges of $2.4M, net of income taxes, or $0.05 per diluted share.

"We were proactive in addressing the issue and the remaining exposure we do have to the borrower is less than $500,000 and is fully impaired," Chief Credit Officer Henry Abbott said during the company's Q3 earnings call.

Net interest income stood at $126.4M, compared to $96.3M a year ago and $116.4M in Q2.

Q3 net interest margin was 3.64%, up from 2.85% Y/Y and 3.26% Q/Q.

Non-interest income increased 11.4% Y/Y to $8.9M.

Return on average common stockholders' equity was 20.49%, up on a yearly basis from 18.93% and down from 20.93% in the previous quarter.

Loan loss provisions increased by $9.6M in the quarter, considering the increase related to the national forecast increase from a range of 3.9% to 4.3% at Jun. 30 to a range of 4.4% to 5.8% at Sep. 30.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.