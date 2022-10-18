Hawaiian Airlines sees Japan as key component of international recovery

Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA) is still seeing demand with booking reported to be strong and Q4 capacity up 101% compared to the same period in 2019.

"The strong desire for leisure travel that was denied for a couple of years during the pandemic is really overcoming any sense of economic weakness," Hawaiian CEO Peter Ingram told the Routes website.

Ingram also pointed out that Australia, New Zealand and South Korea are in strong recovery modes, while the airline company is still waiting for the final hurdle to clear for the carrier to return to full strength.

"The piece that we're waiting to fully come back is Japan," he stated.

As far as keeping up with the domestic and international demand, Ingram disclosed that the first of 10 Boeing 787-9s ordered in July of 2018 will begin join fleet late in 2023. The 787 will help serve Hawaiian airlines routes in Japan, Australia, and elsewhere in the US.

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) is due to report earnings on October 25. During, Q2 revenue increased 68% Y/Y to $691M, which beat expectations by $21.03M. Revenue was helped by strong demand in the airline's domestic network and early signs of recovery in the international network.