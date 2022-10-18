MarketAxess Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 1:23 PM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $172.41M (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MKTX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
