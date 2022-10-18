Comerica Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 1:26 PM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (+35.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $966.2M (+28.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CMA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.
