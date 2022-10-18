Steel Dynamics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.16 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.55B (+9.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STLD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
Comments