Equifax Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (-11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (-0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EFX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
