Targeted oncology drug developer Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) has filed for a proposed $100M initial public offering.

The Watertown, Mass.-based biotech didn't disclose in its filing the number or price range of the shares to be offering, but indicated in an attached filing fee schedule that it was looking to raise up to $100M, a number that is likely a placeholder and subject to change.

Acrivon hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol ACRV. Bookrunners include Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Cowen and Piper Sandler.

Acrivon has been focusing on developing precision onology treatments and predictive companion tests. Its lead therapy candidate, ACR-368, is in Phase 2 testing for the treatment of tumors associated with bladder, endometrial, ovarian, cervical and anal cancers. The company has also developed a companion test called ACR-368 OncoSignature that helps predict patient response to the therapy.

The biotech group is currently operating in the red. For 2021, Acrivon reported a net loss of $16M with no revenue.

