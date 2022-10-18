VNET Group gains after report buyout firms said to be considering bids
- VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) rose 1.9% on a report that private equity firms are evaluating making offers for the Chinese data center firm.
- CDH Investments and PAG are evaluating possible offers for VNET (VNET), according to a Bloomberg report from earlier Tuesday. The PE firms may bid on their own or form a consortium with other potential bidders.
- The report comes after Bloomberg also reported in late July that MBK Partners was said to be considering making an offer for VNET (VNET).
- Last month Dealreporter published an item that said that Chinese data center service company Chindata Group (CD) reportedly hired an adviser to consider potential asset sales or a take private.
