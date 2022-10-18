VNET Group gains after report buyout firms said to be considering bids

Oct. 18, 2022 1:42 PM ETVNET Group, Inc. (VNET)CDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Server room background

piranka

  • VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) rose 1.9% on a report that private equity firms are evaluating making offers for the Chinese data center firm.
  • CDH Investments and PAG are evaluating possible offers for VNET (VNET), according to a Bloomberg report from earlier Tuesday. The PE firms may bid on their own or form a consortium with other potential bidders.
  • The report comes after Bloomberg also reported in late July that MBK Partners was said to be considering making an offer for VNET (VNET).
  • Last month Dealreporter published an item that said that Chinese data center service company Chindata Group (CD) reportedly hired an adviser to consider potential asset sales or a take private.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.