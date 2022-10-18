BioSkryb, Cooper ink license deal for genomic technology for women's reproductive health
Oct. 18, 2022 1:45 PM ETThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) unit Cooper Genomics signed an agreement to license BioSkryb Genomics' proprietary genomic amplification technology for use in women's reproductive health markets.
- The deal will provide Cooper with BioSkryb's ResolveDNA single-cell genomic amplification technology, helping researchers to find insights into the genome to evaluate embryonic viability, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
- Cooper added that it will use the technology to enhance its preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) capabilities. The agreement also allows Cooper to market and distribute the technology for the PGT and women's reproductive health market globally.
- "Screening IVF embryos for chromosomal and other genetic abnormalities before transfer has been shown to increase the likelihood of achieving a successful pregnancy," said Charles Smith, executive vice president of Life Science Services and Innovation at Cooper Genomics.
