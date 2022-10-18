Masco, Mohawk, Hayward downgraded, Owens Corning upgraded at BofA
Oct. 18, 2022 1:42 PM ETOwens Corning (OC), HAYW, MHK, MASBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BofA Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich downgraded three building product stocks to Underperform on Tuesday — Masco (NYSE:MAS), Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) and Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) — due to their high international exposure and de-stocking risk. At the same time, he upgraded Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Buy due to its attractive valuation and pricing tailwind.
- "Following resilient 1H22 trends, building product demand started to crack in 3Q," Jadrosich wrote in a note to clients. He points to four factors: professional contractors are seeing weaker orders for renovation projects; builders are reducing the pace of starts after mortgage rates jumped; international orders are slowing; and inventory de-stocking is occurring across many categories.
- For Owens Corning (OC), the analyst believes roofing demand improved in Q3 and early Q4, partly due to Hurricane Ian, and tight industry capacity is allowing the company to raise prices for its roofing and insulation.
- Jadrosich's Underperform rating for Hayward (HAYW) lines up with SA Quant rating of Strong Sell. But Quant ratings are Hold for Mohawk (MHK), Masco (MAS), and Owens Corning (OC).
- SA contributor Mitchell Martin also favors OC, for its strong and consistent growth.
Comments