Oct. 18, 2022

LindaJoHeilman/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) announced the opening of a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma in a test of a new off-premise-only restaurant concept that could be expanded.

The company said the restaurant prototype was designed to meet the continued increasing demand for drive-thru service and digital ordering. The small-sized location features a double y-lane drive-thru, a walk-up window for ordering, dual assembly kitchens and a dedicated pick-up window for mobile and third-party delivery orders.

"The goal of the new prototype is to reduce buildout costs by around 20%, while also increasing real estate flexibility. The new model is designed for free-standing locations, but can be adapted to fit in a variety of spaces such as C-stores, travel plazas, and end-cap locations."

Shares of JACK gained 3.70% in mid-day trading on Tuesday.

Jack in the Box is due to report earnings on November 22.

Comments (2)

