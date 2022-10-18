Marten Transport plummets 9% despite increased profitability for Q3
Oct. 18, 2022 2:11 PM ETMRTNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Marten Transport (MRTN) trades 8.5% lower after reporting Q3 revenue of $324.45M, +29% Y/Y with fuel surcharge revenue improving to $55.1M, due to significantly higher fuel prices.
- Segment revenue: Truckload $129.38M (+29.9% Y/Y); Dedicated $110.22M (+34.1% Y/Y); Intermodal $31.9M (+19.3% Y/Y) & Brokerage of $52.95M (+23.9% Y/Y).
- Operating ratio: Total improved 90 bps to 89.6%; Truckload increased 60 bps to 88.9%; Dedicated declined 140 bps to 88.2%; Intermodal improved 820 bps to 97.6% & Brokerage too improved 210 bps to 89.3%.
- Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week: Truckload $4,889M (+10.8% Y/Y); Dedicated $4,006M (+16.5% Y/Y).
- Average tractors: Truckload 1,648 (+9.9% Y/Y); Dedicated 1,637 (+7.5% Y/Y) & Intermodal 182 (+30.9% Y/Y).
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $64.55M compared to $44.54M.
- “We continue to drive strong fleet growth with our approach to overcoming the national shortage of qualified drivers of applying a heightened emphasis on structurally improving our drivers’ jobs and work-life balance by collaborating with our customers, while also increasing our driver compensation.” said Randolph L. Marten Chairman and CEO.
- Previously: Marten Transport GAAP EPS of $0.32 misses by $0.01, revenue of $324.45M beats by $4.48M (Oct. 17)
Comments