Marten Transport plummets 9% despite increased profitability for Q3

Oct. 18, 2022 2:11 PM ETMRTNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Marten Transport (MRTN) trades 8.5% lower after reporting Q3 revenue of $324.45M, +29% Y/Y with fuel surcharge revenue improving to $55.1M, due to significantly higher fuel prices.
  • Segment revenue: Truckload $129.38M (+29.9% Y/Y); Dedicated $110.22M (+34.1% Y/Y); Intermodal $31.9M (+19.3% Y/Y) & Brokerage of $52.95M (+23.9% Y/Y).
  • Operating ratio: Total improved 90 bps to 89.6%; Truckload increased 60 bps to 88.9%; Dedicated declined 140 bps to 88.2%; Intermodal improved 820 bps to 97.6% & Brokerage too improved 210 bps to 89.3%.
  • Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week: Truckload $4,889M (+10.8% Y/Y); Dedicated $4,006M (+16.5% Y/Y).
  • Average tractors: Truckload 1,648 (+9.9% Y/Y); Dedicated 1,637 (+7.5% Y/Y) & Intermodal 182 (+30.9% Y/Y).
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $64.55M compared to $44.54M.
  • “We continue to drive strong fleet growth with our approach to overcoming the national shortage of qualified drivers of applying a heightened emphasis on structurally improving our drivers’ jobs and work-life balance by collaborating with our customers, while also increasing our driver compensation.” said Randolph L. Marten Chairman and CEO.
  • Previously: Marten Transport GAAP EPS of $0.32 misses by $0.01, revenue of $324.45M beats by $4.48M (Oct. 17)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.