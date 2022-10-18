M&T Bank Q3 consensus EPS down Y/Y as other regional banks miss
Oct. 18, 2022 2:12 PM ETM&T Bank Corporation (MTB)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Q3 consensus EPS is down on a yearly basis as other regional banks report disappointing results.
- The bank's consensus EPS estimate is $4.26 (-15.89% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $2.29B (+49.11% Y/Y).
- The revenue and profitability have been very good over the past several years, but have fallen off through H1, according to Seeking Alpha author Michael Coppola, who opines that the stock performance has been impressive this year, but is now priced as the most expensive in the peer group.
- Earlier this month, Citibank analyst Keith Horowitz downgraded MTB to Neutral from Buy as much of its upside seems to be priced in.
- The bank is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.
- Over the last 2 years, MTB has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward revisions.
Comments