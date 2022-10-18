Amazon plans to rapidly grow out its European electric delivery van fleet

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to more than double the size of its European zero-emission fleet to bring it to at least 10K electric delivery vans and more than 1.5K electric heavy goods vehicles.

The e-commerce giant will invest more than €1B over the next five years to further electrify and decarbonize its transportation network across Europe.

AMZN said the investment is also intended to drive innovation across the industry and encourage more public charging infrastructure. The company is already using thousands of zero-emission vehicles across its European operations.

"Deploying thousands of electric vans, long-haul trucks, and bikes will help us shift further away from traditional fossil fuels—and hopefully, further encourage transportation and automotive industries in Europe and around the world to continue scaling and innovating," stated CEO Andy Jassy.

The increased EV commitment from Amazon (AMZN) could be a positive development for Rivian Automotive (RIVN). Amazon has been testing deliveries with Rivian preproduction vehicles since 2021, delivering over 430K packages and accumulating over 90K miles. The e-commerce giant expects to have 100K Rivian vans on the road delivering packages by 2030.

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) were up 2.66% at 2:13 p.m. on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive (RIVN) was up 3.45%.