The Travelers Companies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 2:19 PM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.68 (-35.4% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $8.58B (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward revision.
