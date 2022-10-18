Kinder Morgan preview: Will pipeline growth drive Q3 earnings beat?

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to announce Q3 results on Wednesday, Oct. 19, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is $0.29 (+31.8% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $4.56B (+19.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KMI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Neutral as it expects its pipeline growth to drive earnings and improve free cash flow.

SA contributor Daniel Thurecht in a bullish analysis highlighted the midstream operator's high dividend yield, saying its outlook sees a solid base for steadily growing free cash flow and steadily declining leverage. According to the firm's latest investor update:

Kinder Morgan (KMI) rose after it posted Q2 adj. earnings slightly above estimates and raised its FY guidance, on the back of stronger-than-expected commodity prices and favorable results from its natural gas pipelines and CO2 business.

Recent news:

Shares of KMI gained 7.7% YTD, but declined 4% over the last 1 year, underperforming the S&P 500 Energy index.

