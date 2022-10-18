Nasdaq Q3 consensus EPS, revenue up Y/Y

  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.65 (+9.41% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $884.15M (+5.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, NDAQ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward revisions.
  • BofA Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler downgraded the stock to Underperform due to its premium valuation and several risk factors.
  • The stock exchange had said its U.S. equity options volume for September stood at 282M contracts, up 2.9% from August and 15.1% from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, European options and futures volume came in at 6.2M contracts at Sep. 30, up from 6.0M in the prior month, but down from 6.5M a year earlier.
  • The August equity volume had climbed from 35.8B shares in July and from $33.8B shares in August 2021 to 40.9B shares. European equity volume of $64.6B inched up from $64.3B in July, but fell from $82.4B in August 2021.

