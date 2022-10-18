Fed needs to get inflation under control to assure long-term growth, Bostic says

Inflation is too high and is particularly challenging for lower income workers, said Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta on webinar on Tuesday. "It's too high and we need to get that under control," he added.

He emphasized that the Federal Reserve has a dual mandate for stable prices and full employment. Right now, with inflation staying much higher than the Fed's 2% goal, price stability is grabbing most of the attention.

"Without stable prices, it's hard to imagine we're going to get the economy on a long-run growth trajectory," he said.

"When we have a high inflationary environment, what happens is the psychology of producers changes and the psychology of individuals and families change so the focus is much more on the short run," Bostic explained. That's why Fed officials talk about keeping long-term inflation expectations anchored.

"Even though we may have some short-run pain, it should lead to long-run significant gain," he said.

Still, he said the Fed can't solve all the issues that are causing the high rate of inflation. As Fed Chair Jerome Powell often says, the Fed only influences the demand side of the supply-demand situation. (Added at 2:57 PM ET)

Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, though, voiced a "cautionary note that unemployment and joblessness amongst Americans should not be the weapon of choice to tame inflation."

2:55 PM ET: In addressing the tight labor market, the Atlanta Fed is encouraging employers to move to a skills-based assessment of what's required to do the job. While employers often use a college degree as a requirement for a job-seeker, many jobs may not require a college degree to have the skills to fulfill those jobs, he said.

2:59 PM ET: Session ends.

Last week, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said more front-loading is needed after September's hot inflation print