MSCI rolls out solution to let institutional asset owners customize index methodology

Oct. 18, 2022 2:35 PM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Business investment concept picture - MSCI

littleclie/iStock via Getty Images

  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) has launched an index solution Tuesday for institutional asset owners enabling them to customize indexes based on their evolving investment strategies amid fast-changing financial markets.
  • Asset owners can pick initial index criteria for these institutional Client-Designed Indexes, which can target ESG, Climate, Factor, Thematic, and more, MSCI said.
  • In addition, asset owners will be able to monitor the performance of their iCDIs through risk and performance analysis, topical research as well as stress test analysis.
  • "The launch of iCDIs represents a sea change in how asset owners can access MSCI’s solutions, putting customization and pro-active monitoring at the forefront of index-based investing,” said Sebastien Lieblich, head of Indexed Licensing at the company.
  • In April, MSCI and MarketAxess sign deal for portfolio analytics solutions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.