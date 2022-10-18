MSCI rolls out solution to let institutional asset owners customize index methodology
Oct. 18, 2022 2:35 PM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) has launched an index solution Tuesday for institutional asset owners enabling them to customize indexes based on their evolving investment strategies amid fast-changing financial markets.
- Asset owners can pick initial index criteria for these institutional Client-Designed Indexes, which can target ESG, Climate, Factor, Thematic, and more, MSCI said.
- In addition, asset owners will be able to monitor the performance of their iCDIs through risk and performance analysis, topical research as well as stress test analysis.
- "The launch of iCDIs represents a sea change in how asset owners can access MSCI’s solutions, putting customization and pro-active monitoring at the forefront of index-based investing,” said Sebastien Lieblich, head of Indexed Licensing at the company.
