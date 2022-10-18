Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) trades slightly lower Tuesday a day after skyrocketing 54% as BP (NYSE:BP) agreed to buy the renewable natural gas producer for $4.1B, including debt, but analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt see a potential competing bid.

Maintaining a Buy recommendation with a $27 price target, Tudor Pickering Holt analyst Matthew Blair said he would not be surprised to see a competing bid emerge for Archaea (LFG).

For BP (BP), Blair said the deal will accelerate its biogas ambitions, but it also calls into question any headwinds regarding near-term share buyback potential, saying BP indicated in a call with analysts an "unchanged approach which will consider cumulative surplus cash flow (inclusive of the transaction) alongside the forward outlook."

Prior to the acquisition, Blair said he modeled ~$3B in buybacks for Q4, with modest underperformance vs. European peers in our view on the back of downside to prior near-term buyback expectations."

The purchase is a logical step in BP's (BP) green pivot, but the $4.1B valuation is "punchy" and sets very high expectations, Heard On The Street's Rochelle Toplensky writes, with an enterprise value of nearly 4x the $1.15B paid for the group when it was bought out last year by a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

The price tag "can be justified for both parties," as BP (BP) is buying future growth, and Archaea (LFG) is selling itself at an all-time high and almost 20x expected 2023 EBITDA, The Investment Doctor writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.