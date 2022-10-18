BP pledges 'unchanged approach' to buybacks after Archaea deal

Oct. 18, 2022 2:38 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP), LFGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Gas Prices Drop Below A Dollar A Gallon In Parts Of Michigan

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images News

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) trades slightly lower Tuesday a day after skyrocketing 54% as BP (NYSE:BP) agreed to buy the renewable natural gas producer for $4.1B, including debt, but analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt see a potential competing bid.

Maintaining a Buy recommendation with a $27 price target, Tudor Pickering Holt analyst Matthew Blair said he would not be surprised to see a competing bid emerge for Archaea (LFG).

For BP (BP), Blair said the deal will accelerate its biogas ambitions, but it also calls into question any headwinds regarding near-term share buyback potential, saying BP indicated in a call with analysts an "unchanged approach which will consider cumulative surplus cash flow (inclusive of the transaction) alongside the forward outlook."

Prior to the acquisition, Blair said he modeled ~$3B in buybacks for Q4, with modest underperformance vs. European peers in our view on the back of downside to prior near-term buyback expectations."

The purchase is a logical step in BP's (BP) green pivot, but the $4.1B valuation is "punchy" and sets very high expectations, Heard On The Street's Rochelle Toplensky writes, with an enterprise value of nearly 4x the $1.15B paid for the group when it was bought out last year by a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

The price tag "can be justified for both parties," as BP (BP) is buying future growth, and Archaea (LFG) is selling itself at an all-time high and almost 20x expected 2023 EBITDA, The Investment Doctor writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.