Watch S&P 3,700 for short squeeze potential, Citi says

The stock market is rallying for the second-straight session Tuesday, with the S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY), Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (QQQ) and Dow (INDU) (DIA) gaining more than 1%.

Investors should keep a watch on S&P 3,700 into the close, according to Citi. It has traded above that for most of the session, having bounced after a breach lower in midday.

"About a fifth of short positions are already in loss at 3,650, with more than half ($17bn notional) in the red if the market moves above 3,700," Citi global head of quant strategy Chris Montagu and team wrote in a note. "This represents a moderate risk of a short squeeze for even a temporary rally from current levels. A squeeze could amplify any recovery rally near-term."

The S&P saw bullish flows at the end of last week, continuing a trend from early October, but overall positioning is still bearish, Montagu said.

"It is still early days to say if this represents a fundamental shift in sentiment."

Looking to the Nasdaq 100, it gained more than 3% yesterday, but did so entirely within Friday's range, BTIG technical strategist Jonathan Krinsky noted.

"That qualifies as an ‘inside day’," Krinsky said. "A 3% inside day is quite rare, and has happened just 9 other times when below its 200 DMA since inception in 1985."

"While stats, particularly those with small sample sizes, should never be used in isolation, we think the recent action is telling and has tended to occur in the midst of bear markets more than the start of new bulls," he added. "Average and median NDX returns following this occurrence 20 days out have been -7.24% and -11.32%, respectively."