Enviva (NYSE:EVA) +6.7% in Tuesday's trading after Raymond James upgraded shares to Strong Buy from Outperform with an $80 price target, calling the upgrade the "direct result of the market misunderstanding the ESG attributes of the business."

The pressure on Enviva (EVA) shares caused by the recent short report from Blue Orca is "a textbook example of sentiment-based multiple compression," but Ray Jay's Pavel Molchanov believes the stock's "recent dislocation provides a compelling entry point."

"We are making an affirmative case for something that, to be candid, we never thought would become a point of contention: Bioenergy is an environmentally and socially beneficial replacement for coal in power generation," and "harvesting timber is not tantamount to deforestation," Molchanov wrote.

Saying Enviva (EVA) shares overreacted to the downside, Citi also recently upgraded the company to Buy from Neutral.