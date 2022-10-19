IBM expected to show software strength and update cash flow outlook with quarterly results

IBM (NYSE:IBM) might not be the rock star of the tech world that it used to be, but the company remains one of the stalwarts of the tech sector, and as such, Wall Street's eyes will be upon its third-quarter results after Wednesday's market close.

Analysts currently estimate IBM (IBM) will report a profit of $1.80 a share on $13.55B in revenue. Areas such as software, technology consulting and cloud services are expected to be in the spotlight with IBM's (IBM) quarterly report.

But, matters such as foreign currency exchange rates and free cash flow will likely get some attention from investors. When IBM (IBM) reported its second-quarter results in July, it lowered its free cash flow outlook for all of 2022 to $10B from a prior forecast of $10B to $10.5B. At that time, IBM (IBM) Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh said the company's results were also impacted by "6-point headwind to revenue growth."

Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors both have a consensus hold rating on IBM's (IBM) stock. IBM (IBM) shares also get a hold rating from Seeking Alpha's quant system, which historically outperforms the stock market.