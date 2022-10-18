EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) +2.2% in Tuesday's trading as Goldman Sachs upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral with a $143 price target, while PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) -0.9% as the bank downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy with a $74 PT.

Various macro variables "could add near-term volatility ranging from geopolitics to demand risk from inflation to Fed/China policy," Goldman said, as it now looks for companies where it sees "less risk to production/capex execution, with underappreciated undeveloped inventory and attractive FCF/capital returns."

Goldman upgraded EOG (EOG) to Buy, believing the stock price does not factor in upside from modest growth and improving cost positioning of its resource base following strong capital spending execution, also seeing potential for greater free cash flow to be deployed towards capital returns, which can drive upside to shares.

PDC Energy (PDCE) was cut to Neutral, as Goldman sees "near-term risks from higher capex relative to consensus offset by the upside potential from significant derisking of its Colorado inventory" with the approval of the Comprehensive Area Plan.

EOG Resources (EOG) boasts "one of the most attractive balance sheets in the industry, helping to reduce its risk compared to its peers," Power Hedge writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.