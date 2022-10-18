S&P cuts rating on Bed Bath & Beyond with recent debt exchanges called tantamount to a default

Oct. 18, 2022 3:26 PM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Bed Bath And Beyond Fires Its CEO Amid Struggling Sales

Joe Raedle

S&P Global Ratings lowered its issuer credit rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to CC from CCC and cut the issue-level rating on the outstanding unsecured notes to CC from CCC-.

The ratings agency said it viewed the debt exchange offers recently announced by the retailer as distressed and tantamount to a default because the noteholders will receive less than they were originally promised.

S&P's negative outlook on BBBY reflects the view that upon the completion of the exchanges the issuer credit rating on the company will be set at SD (selective default) and the issue-level rating on the unsecured notes will be reduced to D.

Shares of BBBY were down 0.97% to at 3:22 p.m. on Tuesday and traded just pennies from the session low.

Read the rationale behind Seeking Alpha author Tokyo Picker's Strong Sell rating on BBBY.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.