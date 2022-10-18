S&P Global Ratings lowered its issuer credit rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to CC from CCC and cut the issue-level rating on the outstanding unsecured notes to CC from CCC-.

The ratings agency said it viewed the debt exchange offers recently announced by the retailer as distressed and tantamount to a default because the noteholders will receive less than they were originally promised.

S&P's negative outlook on BBBY reflects the view that upon the completion of the exchanges the issuer credit rating on the company will be set at SD (selective default) and the issue-level rating on the unsecured notes will be reduced to D.

Shares of BBBY were down 0.97% to at 3:22 p.m. on Tuesday and traded just pennies from the session low.

