EU car registrations rise 9.6% in September, second consecutive month of gains

Oct. 18, 2022 3:33 PM ETF, TM, RNSDF, VLVLY, VWAGY, STLABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment

As per the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), European Union passenger car registrations rose 9.6% in September, second consecutive month of growth this year. In August, car registrations was up 4.4%.

The surge was due to a low comparison base from September 2021, when the semiconductor shortage hampered vehicle production.

Bifurcating: Germany and Spain recorded double-digit gains +14.1% and +12.7% respectively, while France was up 5.5% and Italy up 5.4%.

Over the first three quarters of 2022, EU passenger car market contracted by 9.9% to 6,784,090 units.

Market share fuel types of new cars: battery electric 9.1%, hybrid 19.6% and petrol 40.0% market share full-year 2021, despite positive past two months vs, battery electric 10.0%, hybrid 25.1% and petrol 36.0% market share in Q1 2022 vs. battery electric 9.9%, hybrid 22.6% and petrol 38.5% market share in Q2 2022.

Tickers to watch: Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY); Stellantis (STLA); Renault (OTCPK:RNSDF); Toyota (TM) ; Ford (F); Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY).

Comments (1)

