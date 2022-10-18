General Electric (NYSE:GE) was said to be cutting back on office space in Boston and other corporate locations as the industrial conglomerate gets ready to split into three businesses.

The company last week filed registration paperwork for shares of its GE Healthcare spinoff, which will trade as a separate company next year. GE plans to combine its power and renewable energy units into a second company called Vernova that will be spun off in 2024. The remaining GE will specialize in aviation.

GE's global headquarters will stay in Boston even as the company is working to locate a new and smaller office space, a spokesperson told Reuters.

On Tuesday, it notified employees of plans to exit the 100,000 square feet it occupies in two renovated brick buildings at 5 Necco Street in Boston, and find smaller office space elsewhere in the city. It had once envisioned a corporate campus with 800 people, but fewer than 200 work there now. Many of them come in part-time, the Boston Globe reported.

GE plans to consolidate office space in Norwalk, Connecticut, and leave a facility on Madison Avenue in New York in December. It also will look to sell its Crotonville learning campus in Ossining, New York.

GE has lost 27% of its value this year, compared with a 23% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

