Textron Aviation enters purchase agreement with Exclusive Jets
Oct. 18, 2022 3:45 PM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Textron Aviation has entered into a purchase agreement with Fly Alliance for up to 20 Cessna Citation business jets, four firm with options for 16 additional aircraft.
- Fly Alliance will use the aircraft for its luxury private jet charter operations and expects to take delivery of the first aircraft, an XLS Gen2, in 2023.
- Cessna Citation business jets are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation (NYSE:TXT).
- “This order is an important step in Textron Aviation’s continued relationship with Alliance Aviation Group, now Fly Alliance,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales and Flight Operations, Textron Aviation.
Comments