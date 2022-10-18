Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN), a company focused on cell therapies, traded sharply higher on Tuesday as Wall Street parsed Q3 2022 results from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to estimate sales of multiple myeloma therapy Carvykti for which the two have partnered.

In December 2017, LEGN entered into an exclusive licensing deal with JNJ’s Janssen unit to develop and commercialize the treatment globally.

While JNJ did not directly report sales of the cell therapy, Barclays analyst Gena Wang compared the company’s other oncology sales in the U.S. of $92M with Q1 and Q2 2022 revenues to project Q3 Carvykti sales at ~$60M.

Meanwhile, BMO Capital Markets, with an Outperform rating on LEGN, set its estimates at about $59M.

“Although we cannot know what exactly falls under ‘other oncology’ product revenues, this number has remained relatively flat and could be used to approximate Carvykti revenues,” the analyst Kostas Biliouris wrote.

“If accurate, we believe that the ~150% QoQ increase in Carvykti sales is a key indication that management is overcoming the manufacturing headwinds.”

In September, Legend (LEGN) announced that regulators in Japan approved the CAR-T therapy for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.